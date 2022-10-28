 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Statement from family of East Moline Sgt. William Lind

  • 0

The East Moline Police Department has shared the following statement from the family of Sergeant William Lind, who was critically injured Monday.

A man accused of attacking Lind, Adrian Rogers, is facing attempted murder and other charges. Lind is being treated for serious head injuries at a hospital in Peoria.

"We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends, medical staff, the East Moline police family, and community. It has given us the strength we need to navigate this journey. We want everyone to know we see you, feel you, appreciate you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Billy has a long road ahead of him, but we are so blessed that there IS a road."

Sincerely,

Family of Sergeant William Lind.

East Moline Police Officer William Lind

William Lind
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: UNESCO using satellites to track cultural damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News