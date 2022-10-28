Statement from family of East Moline Sgt. William Lind

The East Moline Police Department has shared the following statement from the family of Sergeant William Lind, who was critically injured Monday.
A man accused of attacking Lind, Adrian Rogers, is facing attempted murder and other charges. Lind is being treated for serious head injuries at a hospital in Peoria.
"We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends, medical staff, the East Moline police family, and community. It has given us the strength we need to navigate this journey. We want everyone to know we see you, feel you, appreciate you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
"Billy has a long road ahead of him, but we are so blessed that there IS a road."
Sincerely,
Family of Sergeant William Lind.