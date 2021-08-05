State's Attorney: No charges in fatal stabbing in Rock Island

No charges will be filed in a fatal stabbing in Rock Island on Aug. 1.

Paul Crosby, 55, was stabbed to death in self-defense, a State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a news release.

Police found Crosby with a stab wound to the neck at about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 1 when they responded to a report of a battery at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue, according to the release. He died at UnityPoint Health Trinity-Rock Island.

The investigation found Crosby attacked another man with a nine iron golf club, and the man, who was wounded, defended himself by stabbing Crosby with a pair of scissors.

"This was a terrible incident for all involved," Villarreal said in the release. "However under the law, we find no just cause to file criminal charges against any individual."

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department and the County Coroner's Office.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

