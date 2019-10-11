A Sterling-Rock Falls attorney is accused of sexually assaulting a client during a meeting at his law offices, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.
Michael A. Lancaster, 63, of Rock Falls and whose office is located at 15 E. 3rd St., Sterling, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
Lancaster also is charged with one count of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.
Lancaster was arrested Thursday and booked into the Whiteside County Jail on $150,000 bond. He was released from custody after posting the requisite 10 percent, or $15,000.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission website, Lancaster has been practicing in Sterling since Nov. 5, 1981. His license is active.
Since Lancaster has been practicing so long in Whiteside County, the State’s Attorney’s Office there has requested the case be handled through the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office to avoid any perception of a conflict.
Police said the investigation began after a woman stated she had retained Lancaster as her attorney and that she was sexually assaulted during a scheduled meeting at his office in Sterling.
State Police investigators searched both Lancaster’s office and home for corroborating evidence.