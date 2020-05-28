Sterling, Illinois, man faces multiple child sex assault charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STERLING, Illinois — Illinois State Police have arrested a 51-year-old Sterling man on multiple charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Gregg A Gallentine is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Under Illinois law, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is filed when the victim is under the age of 13.

Under Illinois law, the charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of from six to 60 years on each count, and it is mandatory that each conviction on each count be sentenced consecutively. Also 85% of the sentence must be served before parole can be granted.

If convicted on each of the six charges, Gallentine’s minimum sentence would be 36 years with a maximum of 360 years, of which 85% would have to be served before parole could be granted.

If there are two or more victims, the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Illinois law.

Gallentine also is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.