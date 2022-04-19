 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sterling man, 84, found shot to death in Whiteside County home. A family member is in custody.

 DAVID HOTLE

An 84-year-old man was shot to death in Whiteside County Monday and a 16-year-old family member is in custody.

Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Hills Road, Sterling at 9:04 a.m., Monday April 18 for a shooting, according to a news release. 

The victim, Jaime P. Garcia, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A suspect, a 16-year-old family member, had ran from the home armed with a shotgun. He was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Ridge Road, and the shotgun was recovered along his suspected flight path.

He is being held at Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center pending further court proceedings.

Whiteside County Sheriffs ask anyone with information to call 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at  815-625-7867.

