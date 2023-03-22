A cybertip from Twitter has led to the arrest of a Sterling man on child pornography charges, the Illinois State Police said.

Alex D. Leatherman, 35, is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with one count each of disseminating child pornography of a victim under the age of 13 and possession of child pornography of a victim under the age of 13.

The dissemination charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years. The possession charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Police said that on Tuesday the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was investigating a case of child pornography after receiving a cybertip from Twitter.

Two agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation contacted Leatherman by phone. Leatherman agreed to meet with agents at the State Police Troop 1 Headquarters in Sterling for a consensual interview.

Evidence gathered from Leatherman’s phone and his confession of possessing and disseminating child pornography during the interviews led to his arrest.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Circuit Court, Associate Judge Jennifer Kelly scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for April 10 and assigned the Public Defender’s Office to represent Leatherman.

Leatherman was being held Thursday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10%.