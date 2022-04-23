Sterling man arrested on child porn charges

A 49-year-old Sterling, Illinois, man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Illinois State Police on Thursday arrested Joshua J. Robbins after serving a search warrant at his home in the 15000 block of Willow Court.
Robbins is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography-victim under the age of 13, and possession of child pornography-moving depiction.
Each of the three charges is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
Robbins was being held Saturday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond of $100,000 or 10%.
A first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Whiteside County Circuit Court.