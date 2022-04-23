 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sterling man arrested on child porn charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A 49-year-old Sterling, Illinois, man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Illinois State Police on Thursday arrested Joshua J. Robbins after serving a search warrant at his home in the 15000 block of Willow Court.

Robbins is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography-victim under the age of 13, and possession of child pornography-moving depiction.

Each of the three charges is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Robbins was being held Saturday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond of $100,000 or 10%.

A first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Joshua Robbins

Joshua Robbins
Joshua Robbins

Joshua Robbins
