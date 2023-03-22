STERLING, Ill. – A cybertip from Twitter has led to the arrest of a Sterling man on child pornography charges, the Illinois State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Alex D. Leatherman, 35, is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with one count each of disseminating child pornography of a victim under the age of 13 and possession of child pornography of a victim under the age of 13.

The dissemination charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. The possession charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Police said that on Tuesday the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was investigating a case of child pornography after receiving a cybertip from Twitter.

Two agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation contacted Leatherman by phone. Leatherman agreed to meet with agents at the State Police Troop 1 Headquarters in Sterling for a consensual interview.

Evidence gathered from Leatherman’s phone and his confession of possessing and disseminating child pornography during the interviews led to his arrest.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Circuit Court, Associate Judge Jennifer Kelly scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for April 10 and assigned the Public Defender’s Office to represent Leatherman.

Leatherman was being held Wednesday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10%.