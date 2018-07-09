Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Valdivia

Valdivia

A man from Sterling, Illinois, is facing Rock Island County charges based on allegations he performed sex acts on a child.

German Valdivia, 31, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records. Authorities contend he abused the child on July 1 in East Moline.

Valdivia was free Monday, according to the Rock Island County Jail.

His bail was set at $250,000, according to court records. To be released, he had to post $25,000.

Valdivia's next court date is scheduled for July 17, court records state.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Business Editor/Night City Editor