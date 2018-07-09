A man from Sterling, Illinois, is facing Rock Island County charges based on allegations he performed sex acts on a child.
German Valdivia, 31, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records. Authorities contend he abused the child on July 1 in East Moline.
Valdivia was free Monday, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
His bail was set at $250,000, according to court records. To be released, he had to post $25,000.
Valdivia's next court date is scheduled for July 17, court records state.