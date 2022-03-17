Sterling man facing child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Sterling, Ill., man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Michael T. Moreno is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with two counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Moreno was being held Thursday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond of $100,000, 10%. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 28 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Agents with the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Moreno’s home Wednesday in connection with the investigation. Evidence at the scene led Moreno’s arrest.

The Illinois State Police were aided in the investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Sterling Police Department.

The investigation is continuing.

The Illinois State Police said resources for internet safety and security and keeping children safe can be found at www.onlinesafeonlinesmart.com.

Police also said that people could report online exploitation at www.cybertip.org.

Also, police said materials for survivors of sexual abuse can be found at www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow.

