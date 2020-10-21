Sterling police arrest man in home invasion

The Sterling Police Department arrested Joshua D. Green, 34, of Sterling, after officers were called to the 300-block of 6th Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute.

Green is alleged to have forced his way into a residence, battered a family member, and then fled the scene on foot.

Within a few minutes, officers located Green in the 1100-block of E. 5th Street, and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Green, who was unarmed at the time of the incident, is charged with home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, domestic battery, unlawful interference with reporting of domestic violence, and criminal damage to property under $500.

Green was taken to the Whiteside County jail in lieu of bond.

Quad-City Times​

