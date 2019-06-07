East Moline police are seeking the identity of a person of interest in a credit card theft.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"On May 11 East Moline police took a report that the victim’s wallet was stolen while at Jewel-Osco. The victim left her purse in the cart then walked away for a short period. When she returned she realized her wallet was missing from her purse. The wallet contained her credit cards, gift cards and cash. The suspect used one of the stolen credit cards at Walgreens where she charged about $300 worth of merchandise."
If you know who she is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.