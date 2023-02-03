The Scott County case against a Davenport woman accused of fleeing police while illegally armed with a gun has been dropped in favor of federal prosecution.

A federal grand jury indicted Gsani N. Bogan, 22, on a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. Bogan is accused of having a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol on Sept. 19, despite having at least one felony conviction.

Initially, Bogan faced charges of eluding, interference with officials acts and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records. Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

The federal weapons charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. However, unlike the state prison system, there is no parole in the federal system.

The incident that led to the charges began around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 500 block of West 17th Street, Davenport.

Officers went to the area to investigate a report of gunfire and saw a black sedan leaving the area, according to court records. Some of the officers saw a black 2013 Ford Fusion at the intersection of North Ripley and West 17th streets, speeding away.

Bogan, accused of being the driver, did not stop when signaled by a marked Davenport Police Department squad car, instead fleeing at speeds over 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to court records.

Bogan crashed the Fusion into a traffic pole at East Locust and Grand Avenue, got out and tried to run, but officers captured her, court records state. During the foot chase, officers ordered her to stop several times, but she refused to obey those commands.

When they searched the Fusion, police found a stolen firearm on the front passenger-side floor of the vehicle, as well as an open alcoholic beverage, court records state. The gun had been reported stolen out of Rock Island County.

Bogan has a suspended license and told officers that was why she did not stop when ordered to do so, authorities allege in the court records.

District Court Judge Tom Reidel dismissed the pursuit case on Jan. 13, acting on a motion filed by the Scott County Attorney’s Office that announced the federal case.

When she was arrested in September, Bogan was on probation in relation to two other Scott County court cases, including one in which she was accused of shooting a man in the lobby of Genesis Medical Center West’s emergency room.

Authorities accused Bogan of shooting a man in the leg at 12:47 a.m. March 9 as the two fought in the hospital’s emergency room lobby.

In July, Bogan pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon in relation to the shooting, according to court records. In return, prosecutors dropped a charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

District Judge Mark Fowler gave Bogan five-year prison terms on each charge, which were suspended in favor of up to three years of probation, court records state. The actual length of Bogan’s probation depended on the evaluation of her probation officer.

She also was sentenced in July to a suspended 10-year prison term in a heroin case in which she was accused of violating her probation, court records state. She was given three years of probation in that case, and the sentence was concurrent to the sentence in the Genesis shooting case.

Court records state that probation revocation proceedings were pending against her in both cases as of Thursday.