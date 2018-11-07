Police found what turned out to be a stolen gun while investigating a disturbance Wednesday afternoon at Davenport North High School.
A 16-year-old North student has been charged with trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying weapons on school grounds, police said.
According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, officers were investigating a disturbance call at approximately 1:54 p.m. and found the gun while school security searched a student's locker. It was later determined that the gun had been reported stolen.
No further information has been released.
— Lee News Network