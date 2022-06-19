Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport duplex

A stolen 2004 Honda CRV crashed into a north Davenport duplex Sunday, totaling the vehicle while the occupants fled, police said.

Police received a call about the Honda crashing into 6405 Western Ave. at 7:57 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle, Josh Mahieu, came to the scene and said the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of his Davenport home at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

“We were sitting in the backyard,” Mahieu said. “We had a fire going. I didn’t even know it was stolen until about 11 p.m.

“My friend’s car was parked behind my car, so I couldn’t figure out how they got it out of the driveway,” he said. Whoever stole it had to run over a Mediacom pedestal to get it out of the driveway, he added.

Mahieu said he bought the CRV in 2004 brand new and it had run well without any problems. When he went to his vehicle about 11 p.m. Saturday, he couldn’t find it. He even checked the garage even though he was sure he hadn’t put it in there. He also knew his 14-year-old son wouldn’t take it.

The crash totaled the vehicle, crushing the front end and causing the exhaust system to fall off.

Mahieu said there were several young adults or teens walking in his neighborhood he’d never seen before earlier Saturday. They may have been casing the neighborhood, he added.

He said he would be checking with his neighbors to see if anyone has a Ring Cam that may have captured them as they walked the neighborhood.

“I even asked them how they were doing, but they didn’t answer me,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

