"Straw purchaser" of guns in Q-C sentenced to federal prison

A Davenport man described as a “well-known straw purchaser” of guns by Quad-City authorities has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Brent Stephen Gladwin, 24, pleaded guilty to three of six counts of making a false statement during a purchase of a firearm during a hearing Feb. 28 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, federal court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Gladwin to 36 months, or three years, in prison on each of the three counts to which he pleaded guilty, with the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time.

Ebinger also sentenced Gladwin to serve three years on supervised release for each count, with those sentences also set to run concurrently.

The other three counts for which Gladwin was charged were dropped in the plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement, on Feb. 11, 2021, Gladwin purchased a 9mm Ruger handgun from a Davenport store that is a federally licensed firearm dealer. On Feb. 17, a person identified in U.S. District Court, Davenport, documents as G.E. was arrested by Rock Island Police was found to be in possession of that same handgun.

On March 19, 2021, Gladwin purchased a 9mm Taurus G2c handgun from a Davenport store that is a federally licensed firearm dealer. On March 25, Bettendorf Police seized that weapon from G.E.’s residence. G.E. reported having purchased the gun from Gladwin for $300.

G.E. stated that when he wanted to acquire a firearm, he contacted Gladwin. The two would go to a firearm retailer. G.E. would enter the store first and select the firearm he wanted and then give Gladwin the money to buy the gun. Gladwin would then purchase the weapon and hand it over to G.E.

G.E. admitted to federal authorities that in addition to the two firearms that had been recovered by police, he had used Gladwin to acquire two other firearms, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson and a Springfield XDS.

On March 17, 2021, East Moline Police recovered a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that had been purchased by Gladwin 16 days earlier.

On March 13, 2021, Gladwin purchased a 5.56-caliber Springfield Saint Victor handgun from a Davenport store that is a federally licensed firearm dealer. On June 10, 2021, law enforcement recovered that weapon which was in the possession of a person identified in federal court records as M.C.

M.C. had contacted Gladwin through Snapchat when he wanted to acquire a firearm and they would to go a firearm retailer. Gladwin would go inside and take video of the available firearms and send the video to M.C. so he could choose. Gladwin would then purchase the gun and M.C. would pay Gladwin an extra $100 to purchase the gun for him.

During each firearm purchase Gladwin filled out ATF Form 4473. Question 11(a) or 21(a) asked: “Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form? Warning: You are not the actual buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person. If you are not the actual buyer, the dealer cannot transfer the firearm(s) to you.”

Gladwin answered the question “yes” which he knew to be false at the time he purchased the guns for G.E. and M.C. Gladwin would not have received the weapons had he been truthful on the form.

In Snapchat messages between Gladwin and G.E. beginning on Feb. 28, 2021, G.E. asked: “Can I borrow a strap until next week I want a bigger cal and forget the 40 I can get you xans and bud today?” Gladwin asked G.E. why he needed the gun and G.E. stated, “I just wanna buy it in a week just to I have a .380 and a bigger caliber but I also have threats coming my way. I just wanna borrow it and buy it next week for 500-6.” Eventually, G.E. stated, “I won’t take my .380 out my house different dude I kinda trust but he’s ghetto he’s served me before I just want something to hold for the serve and I’ll bring the bar and strap back.”

Court records state that G.E. was Gladwin’s drug source. Gladwin messaged G.E. saying, “I definitely want to get the xans.”

According to the plea agreement, Gladwin purchased eight firearms between Sept. 2020 and March 2021.

Gladwin will receive credit for time served in custody while awaiting trial. There is no parole in the federal system.