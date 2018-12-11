A Davenport teen who is known to police as a member of the West Side Mafia gang and was discharged from juvenile probation Aug. 23 after pleading guilty to being involved in two shooting incidents in Davenport is once again behind bars after he was arrested Tuesday on drug, weapons and gang participation charges.
Kevon Montez Jackson, 18, of 1000 Blythwood Place, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, criminal gang participation and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by an officer of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau, on Tuesday at 12:53 p.m. Jackson was the driver of a blue Ford Crown Victoria and detectives had a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.
As officers searched the vehicle they saw in plain view a loaded Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun that had an extended magazine and an obliterated serial number.
Also seized from the car were nine packages of marijuana with a total weight of 40.35 grams and a digital scale. Officers also found two digital phones. One of the phones received a text message from a person wanting to purchase marijuana.
According to the arrest affidavits, the investigation looked at phone calls between Jackson and other members of the West Side Mafia who are in the Anamosa State Penitentiary. In the calls, Jackson speaks about assisting other members of the gang getting released from prison, selling drugs and being in possession of firearms.
Jackson was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.
Jackson’s criminal history includes a couple of shootings incidents.
On Oct. 30, Jackson pleaded guilty as a juvenile to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and unauthorized possession of offensive weapons.
In that case, according to arrest affidavits filed by an agent of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau, on Aug. 21, Jackson had a Taurus 12-gauge shotgun, the barrel of which had been shortened to a length of 9 5/8 inches. Jackson fired the gun at another person during a disturbance at 4:33 p.m.
During the incident, Jackson was one of four people in a vehicle that was driven alternately by Zoe Ogden and Willie Hicks, both of whom court documents say are members of the West Side Mafia. A fourth passenger in the car was Jarrett Bonnell. They were in what police described as a rolling shootout with another vehicle.
Ogden was sentenced to three years in federal prison on weapons charges while Hicks was sentenced to five years in federal prison on weapons charges.
Bonnell, who was 17 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in state court to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was to be held at the juvenile facility in Eldora, Iowa, until he turned 18 on March 26, 2018, and then transferred to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Jackson was 16 at the time of that incident.
On Dec. 21, Jackson pleaded guilty as a juvenile to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, In the incident that occurred at 11:04 p.m. Aug. 4, Jackson fired a shotgun three times at a residence at 224 E. 12th St., Davenport. No one was injured. Jackson was 16 at the time.
The cases against Jackson were moved from adult to juvenile court. After pleading guilty to the charges he was sent to the State Training School at Eldora on Nov. 2, 2017. In May of 2018, he was sent home to his parents while on probation, and was released from probation on Aug. 23, his 18th birthday.
As he now is an adult, federal authorities could take over the weapons charges under the Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. It is a federal violation for a felon to possess a firearm. It also is a federal offense for anyone to possess a firearm that has an obliterated serial number.