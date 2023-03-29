A strong storm system that is moving east out of California has placed the Quad-City region at an enhanced risk of severe weather late Thursday through Friday, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday night.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high daytime temperature near 60 degrees, he said. It will be windy with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The system begins to move into the area Thursday into the overnight hours Friday. There is a chance of rain before 10 p.m. but the chances increase during the overnight hours into Friday. Winds are expected to gust as high as 45 mph.

“The bulk of our rain will come with the main event Friday afternoon into Friday evening,” Pierce said. “It’s a big system that is moving east out of California and it’s going to be potent.”

Rain amounts Friday could measure anywhere between a quarter-inch to a half-inch, with higher amounts if thunderstorms strike.

Winds on Friday are expected to be steady at 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

“The thunderstorms in Friday will be moving fast,” Pierce said. “There will be a sudden drop in temperature as the cold front comes through Friday afternoon into Friday evening and the winds will stay elevated all Friday night.”

The storms will pass and the skies will begin clearing Friday night into early Saturday.

All weather possibilities are on the table for this system, Pierce said, including high winds, hail, heavy rains and the possibility of tornados.

Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin will likely see some snow from this storm, Pierce said.

“Parts of Minnesota could see 6-8 inches of snow, while parts of Wisconsin could see 8-12 inches,” he said. Where that snow falls will depend on how it will impact flood forecasts for the Mississippi River basin.

Meteorologists have been watching this storm since last Thursday, he added. As it got closer, forecasters could tell it was going to be a fast-moving storm packing the potential for severe weather.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 47 degrees and an overnight low of into Sunday of 31 degrees, with breezy conditions.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees under sunny skies, but breezy.

“To warm up this time of year it’s got to be windy,” Pierce said.

Another storm system is expected to move through the region Monday and Tuesday, he added.