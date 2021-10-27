Student removed from Mercer County High School for allegedly making a threat

A Mercer County High School student was removed from the campus on Wednesday, accused of making a threat involving a weapon.
The threat was reported to the school's office, according to a release from the Mercer County School District. The ensuing investigation found a student was carrying a toy gun in his bag and had made comments to other students.
No immediate danger to students or staff was found, but the student was made to leave the campus, the release states. It was unclear from the release whether the student was sent home or was in police custody.
The incident was described as a discipline issue, and the release stated that the district would not be able to comment further about the incident.
Anthony Watt
