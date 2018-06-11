Moline High School was placed on lockdown shortly before noon Monday after a student was found with a pellet gun, according to Moline Police.
Police said the lockdown was over as of 12:41 p.m. and that the student was taken into custody without incident. The gun was found on the student, who was brought in for questioning along with another person.
Principal Dan McGuire said someone saw an image on Snapchat of the pellet gun in the cafeteria and reported it to police.
"Which was the right thing to do," McGuire said.
The photo was reported by a fellow student, according to police. Once notified, the department sent officers to the school and notified administrators, leading to the lockdown, McGuire said.
People in the school sheltered in place while the officers got the student and the gun, McGuire said.There was no evacuation and classes resumed after the police had both student and gun.
No threats were made, according to police. The juvenile student's identity was not released Monday.