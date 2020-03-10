2017 suit against Moline Police Chief Darren Gault dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed against Moline Police Chief Darren Gault when he was an East Moline police officer has been dismissed.
The suit was filed for Alice Hipes in 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Hipes argued she was wrongly arrested by Gault during a 2015 investigation of allegations she financially exploited a man for whom she says she was a caregiver. Hipes’ complaint also named Alternatives for the Older Adult and Katie Judge, an employee of Alternatives, as defendants.
The suit argued that Hipes was falsely accused, so the state's prosecution was malicious and her civil rights were violated. She was seeking $150,000 in damages.
Judge James E. Shadid, however, ruled on Thursday that the case against Gault, Judge and Alternatives should be dismissed, according to court records.
Probable cause for the arrest and prosecution of Hipes was established at several points during the criminal investigation and ensuing prosecution, trumping her argument of false arrest, Shadid stated in a written opinion. Hipes also failed to prove that Gault, Judge and Alternatives acted with malicious intent while pursuing the case.
All three defendants filed motions for summary judgment in late 2019, arguing the court should decide in their favor because Hipes had failed to prove these allegations.
Hipes was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person or a person with a disability in February 2015, Rock Island County court records state.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney’s Office dropped the criminal case against Hipes in April 2016 after Judge Frank R. Fuhr barred the use of a videotaped police interview with the alleged victim, court records state. The state said the videotape was the key to its case because, in the interview, the man said Hipes did not have permission to spend his money.
Fuhr ruled in favor of Hipes, whose defense argued the interview was not sworn testimony and would violate Hipes’ constitutional right to confront and cross-examine a witness because the alleged victim died not long after the video was made.
Gault was hired as Moline’s police chief in 2019.