Suit claims city of Colona negligent over fall

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Colona resident has sued the city of Colona over a fall on Feb. 4.

Vanderginst Law PC of Chicago filed the two-count lawsuit Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court on behalf of Peggy Hill of Colona.

According to the suit, Hill suffered severe and permanent injuries both internally and externally and will be hindered from attending to her usual duties and affairs. The suit also alleges she suffered great pain and anguish and will continue to suffer in the future, and that she already has expended large sums of money for medical care and will have to do so in the future.

The suit claims Hill entered the north door of City Hall that day and city employees were specifically instructing members of the public to leave the building by the south doors. That caused her to have to walk around the building to get back to her vehicle. The suit states she slipped on ice on the public parking area at or near the northeast corner of the building.

A count of negligence claims the city carelessly and negligently caused and permitted said premises to become and remain in a dangerous condition, and further, the city directed persons in such a way as to cause them to be directly exposed to the hazardous conditions on the premises.