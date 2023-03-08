CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The Granite City man charged with murder in the April 2022 death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist appeared Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Circuit Judge Norma Kauzlarich said she, Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty and defense attorney Bruce Carmen conferred in chambers and agreed that all three needed to research an issue prior to the next hearing.

Daylon K. Richardson, 23, will have another pre-trial hearing on April 25 at which time his final pre-trial hearing date and a jury trial date will be set.

Richardson was charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and improper traffic lane usage after an April 29, 2022, car chase from Galesburg to the Alpha area. Richardson is accused of hitting Weist while the deputy was putting out stop sticks. The sticks disabled Richardson's vehicle, and he was apprehended on foot shortly after, police said.

The chase began after Galesburg police were notified of an individual with a gun at a Galesburg gas station about 8 a.m.

Following Tuesday's hearing, Runty, the state's attorney, said the research that the judge, the defense attorney and she would need to do was related to a sentencing issue. The group needed to “be on the same page” before the trial, she said.

Judge Kauzlarich said the court would try to have the final pre-trial hearing sometime in June, and she would get two weeks blocked off her calendar for the trial in July or August.