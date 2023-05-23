The victim of Sunday's shooting in Davenport has died of his injuries and Davenport Police arrested a 25-year-old Rock island man in connection with the homicide Tuesday night.

Andre Clanton, 37, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the early morning hours Sunday, police said. He was found in the 1300 block of Judson Street.

His death marks Davenport's sixth fatal shooting of the year.

Police responded to the scene at 4:57 a.m. Sunday and found Clanton with a gunshot wound. Police immediately indicated the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence.

On Tuesday, Davenport and Rock Island Police arrested 25-year-old Deshawn A. Washington on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Washington is currently on mandatory supervised release from the Sheridan Correctional Center on drug and gun convictions out of Vermilion County.

Washington was sentenced on those drug and gun convictions and was placed in the Sheridan Correctional Center on Jan 10, 2020. He was released on mandatory supervised release on June 15, 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

Washington was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail. He is expected to make an appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Wednesday where he will be given the option to waive extradition to Iowa.