The victim of Sunday's shooting in Davenport has died of his injuries.

Andre Clanton, 37, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the early morning hours Sunday, police said. He was found in the 1300 block of Judson Street.

His death marks Davenport's sixth fatal shooting of the year.

Police responded to the scene at 4:57 a.m. Sunday and found Clanton with a gunshot wound. Police immediately indicated the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.