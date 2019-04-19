Try 3 months for $3
Quick change theft suspect

Quick change theft suspect

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured person.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On March 6, a cashier at Wetzel’s Pretzels, 3930 44th Avenue Drive, Moline, was the victim of a quick-change theft. The suspect confused the cashier by asking for change several times and made off with $260 in cash.

"He is described as male wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark stocking cap."

If you recognize him you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0