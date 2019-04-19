Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured person.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On March 6, a cashier at Wetzel’s Pretzels, 3930 44th Avenue Drive, Moline, was the victim of a quick-change theft. The suspect confused the cashier by asking for change several times and made off with $260 in cash.
"He is described as male wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark stocking cap."
If you recognize him you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.