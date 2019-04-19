Police are seeking the identities and location of two people who allegedly struck a clerk at the East Moline Git N Go.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"East Moline Police need help identifying two females (pictured) who came into the Git N Go on April 4. The female with the pink hair got upset and threw a credit card scanner at the clerk, hitting her in the arm, leaving a mark.
"The female with the blonde hair was with the suspect. They left the gas station in a gold four-door with Iowa plates."
Anyone with information about these two suspects is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward