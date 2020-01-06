Suspect in Davenport burglaries arrested early Sunday

A traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sunday led to the arrest of a man suspected in Saturday's burglary of multiple Davenport businesses.

Antonio Holmes was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 after a Davenport police officer stopped what a news release called a "suspicious vehicle" in the area of 2nd and Gaines streets.

During the stop, Holmes, 51, was identified as the person who used a brick to break into the Salon & Studios building and Coffee Revolution, both in the 2200 block of West 53rd street.

He is charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, one count first-degree criminal mischief, and one count of third-degree theft.

According to the news release from Davenport Police, security cameras recorded Holmes using a brick to break the front glass door to Salon & Studios. The building contains several studios, each owned and operated by individual businesses. He entered 201, 208, 205, 204, and 203, and attempted to enter studios 202, 207, and 206 but was unable to fully break the glass doors. Each broken door was valued at $2,000. Total damage to this building was $18,000.