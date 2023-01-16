 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in Rock Island stabbing in custody in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0
Destiny Thomas, 20, stabbing suspect

A woman suspected of stabbing a 15-year-old girl in Rock Island in December is in custody in Scott County.

Destiny T. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, has been wanted by police in a Dec. 6 stabbing at Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St.

Two days after the stabbing, police announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Thomas on two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. She was arrested Sunday in Davenport, records show.

The victim in the stabbing underwent surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, following the incident, police said. Her condition shortly after the stabbing was described by police as stable.

Thomas was being held Monday on $250,000 bond.

