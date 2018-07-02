A Davenport police officer was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after being assaulted during a traffic stop.
According to a news release, the officer was transported to Genesis Medical Center for evaluation after the suspect physically assaulted the officer which resulted in the officer's head striking the pavement. The officer has since been released from the hospital. The suspect is still at large.
According to the release, the officer had conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West 53rd Street around 1:37 p.m. The suspect pulled his vehicle into a parking lot and attempted to flee the scene on foot. The officer yelled for the suspect to stop, which he initially did and appeared compliant.
After the officer approached the suspect, the suspect then assaulted the officer. During the altercation, both the officer and the suspect went to the ground.
The suspect managed to break free from the officer, ran back to his vehicle and fled the area.
According to the report, the suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with a receding hair line and wearing a red shirt. The vehicle the suspect was driving was a tan Toyota sedan with a temporary tag.
No further information is being released at this time.
Police are asking anyone with details to contact police at 563-326-6125.