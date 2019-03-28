The man suspected of robbing a Moline credit union Wednesday, then leading police on a nearly half-hour long bi-state chase is now in the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
Around 10 a.m., Ascentra Credit Union, 3005 7th St in Moline, was robbed by a man who escaped with an undetermined amount of currency. A short time later, a Moline detective spotted the suspect’s white sedan at 1st Street A and 19th Avenue, Moline. He sped away when a traffic stop was attempted, and the ensuing pursuit lasted about 22 minutes.
Roman T. Lloyd, 31, of Rock Island, the man identified as the suspect in the case, was in the jail as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to jail staff.
He faces charges of robbery and aggravated fleeing/eluding in relation to Wednesday's incident.
Lloyd could make his first appearance on the charges Friday. At first appearances, the charges are usually read to the defendants by a judge, and arrangements for a defense attorney and bond are begun. The next court date is also set during first appearance hearings.
Lloyd was initially held in Scott County because the pursuit ended near the offramp of Interstate 280 at Rockingham Road in Davenport, where the fleeing car crashed into a ditch. Lloyd waived extradition from Iowa Thursday morning.
No one was injured during the robbery or the suspect's apprehension, said Detective Michael Griffin, a spokesman for the Moline Police Department.
Griffin also said the suspect was seen tossing “items of evidentiary value” from the car’s window as he was being pursued. He declined to specify what those items were, but said they were recovered by authorities.
“This is a very dangerous person,” Griffin said at the scene where the suspect was arrested. “He’s obviously willing to do whatever it takes to get away, and because of the coordination of law enforcement efforts today, he was taken into custody without injury.”
At about noon Wednesday, Rock Island Police officers were seen checking a residence at 403 19th Ave., Rock Island. Griffin confirmed that the investigation at that location was related to the robbery of the credit union in Moline.
That address is listed in court records as Lloyd's place of residence.
Other recent robberies have occurred in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline. Griffin said representatives of police departments across the Quad-Cities had been meeting regularly in recent weeks as they sought the suspect.
This is not the first time Lloyd has been involved in a two-state police chase. Early on July 4, Henry County sheriff’s deputies and Colona police officers pursued him because he and his passenger were suspected of burglarizing a pharmacy in Alpha, according to court records.
They chased him to LeClaire, where the vehicle was wrecked on South Cody Road. He ran and was captured after a short foot chase.
Police saw a crowbar in plain view inside the vehicle. His passenger, Katelynn Victoria Claire Hunter, admitted the crowbar was used to gain entry into the Alpha pharmacy during a burglary reported earlier that morning to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records.
Lloyd was charged in Scott County with eluding, a serious misdemeanor; possession of burglary tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for failure to maintain control and violating a one-way traffic designation. Hunter also was charged.
The charges were dismissed in September because Lloyd was facing felony charges in Henry County.
He made his first appearance in Henry County Court on two counts of burglary and one count each of theft and aggravated fleeing in late November. Bond was set at $75,000.
Court records show that he was released from custody in late December after posting 10 percent, or $7,500, of the bond.