 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Suspected human remains found in Clinton landfill determined to be medical replica

  • Updated
  • 0

Suspected human remains found in the Clinton County Landfill Saturday, Oct. 8, are a "professional grade, medical replica" of a human femur.

A forensic anthropologist worked with the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner and determined the makeup of the suspected remains.

According to a news release, the forensic anthropologist described the suspected bone as being "made to look as real as possible, from casts of actual bones." 

The investigation related to the suspected human remains is closed. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv residents clean up city after Russian missile attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News