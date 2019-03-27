A suspected serial bank robber was caught by police late Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase that involved several area law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River, authorities said.
Police say the incident began after the suspect – whose name was not immediately released – robbed the Ascentra Credit Union at 3007 7th St. in Moline. Officers with Moline’s police department spotted the suspect’s white sedan in Rock Island, and say he fled when they tried to stop him.
The chase ended near the off-ramp of I-280 in Davenport at Rockingham Road when the suspect crashed into a ditch. No one was injured during the robbery or the suspect’s apprehension, said Det. Michael Griffin, a spokesman for the Moline Police Department.
Griffin also said the suspect was seen tossing “items of evidentiary value” from the car’s window as he was being pursued. He declined to specify what those items were amid the ongoing investigation, but said they were recovered by authorities.
“This is a very dangerous person,” Griffin said at the scene where the suspect was arrested. “He’s obviously willing to do whatever it takes to get away and because of the coordination of law enforcement efforts today he was taken into custody without injury …”
Griffin declined to immediately release the suspect’s name, saying he needed to coordinate with other involved law enforcement agencies – including the FBI – beforehand. But he described the suspect as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who has a history of run-ins with the law.
Other recent robberies have occurred in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline. Griffin said the departments across the Quad-Cities had been meeting regularly in recent weeks as they sought the suspect’s arrest.
The suspect was being held at the Davenport Police Department as of late Wednesday morning, Griffin said.
Everyone at the credit union is safe, according to a news release from Ascentra.
The branch will remain closed the remainder of the day, and will resume normal business hours Thursday.