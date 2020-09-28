Suspected WIU shooter makes first court appearance in Macomb today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACOMB, Ill. — A Chicago man suspected of shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University earlier this month will make his first court appearance today.

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, was booked into the McDonough County jail over the weekend after being in Chicago for about two weeks, where he had turned himself into authorities after fleeing Macomb.

Poplous is charged with two counts of Class X felony attempted murder as well as two other felonies related to allegedly shooting another person. A Class X felony, if convicted, carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is accused of shooting his roommate at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Thompson Hall room they shared at WIU's Macomb campus.

Poplous is expected to be formally read his charges during custody hearings in McDonough County, which start at 1:20 p.m. today.

This is a developing story.

