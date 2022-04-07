Suspects in Rock Island Credit Union robbery arrested in Davenport

Rock Island and Davenport police took into custody three suspects who allegedly robbed at gunpoint the Gas and Electric Credit Union on Thursday.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said Rock Island officers were called at 1:47 p.m. to the credit union at 2300 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Officers were given descriptions of two masked individuals, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money to the suspects, who then fled the scene.

Officers tracked the suspects into Davenport and, with the cooperation of Davenport police, the two original suspects, along with a third suspect, were taken into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

More information will be released as it becomes available, McCloud said.

The case remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department with assistance from the Davenport Police Department.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

