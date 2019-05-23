{{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE — Two people are being sought after an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon at a Moline convenience store.

The robbery occurred at 3:38 p.m. at 1901 16th St., according to the Moline Police Department. The robbers, described only as males, displayed a handgun, which was black and silver.

Security camera footage shows the two approaching an employee who is behind the counter. One assailant, wearing a black hoodie and what appears to be a mask and gloves, points the pistol at the employee, while the other robber, in a gray hoodie, comes around the counter and begins pulling money from the till.

Once they have the money, the two fled the store.

When they were outside, police said, the two ran west, then turned south into an alley.

Police are asking the public's help identifying the two. People with any information concerning the robbery can contact police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

