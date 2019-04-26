The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in solving an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Pleasant Valley High School about 8:45 p.m. on April 12.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"The damage consisted of graffiti of an offensive nature. A group of unknown males driving a black SUV (pictured) were seen in the parking lot where the damage occurred around the time of the incident."
Anyone with information about this vehicle, the subjects in it or the damage that occurred, is asked to submit a tip using the P3 Campus app for “Pleasant Valley School District.” All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.