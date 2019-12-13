Suspects sought in use of stolen debit accounts at Moline Walmart

Moline police have released security camera images of two suspects wanted for using stolen debit card numbers.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities,

"On December 4 these two (pictured) suspects were inside Walmart in Moline and used debit card accounts on an app on their phones to buy numerous Visa gift cards.

They each had cards declined, so they scrolled through their phones and tried other cards until they got ones that worked. The debit accounts used were stolen; the owners still had possession of their cards.

At the time of the report, loss prevention discovered over $1,300 in purchases and were continuing to find more. The two left the area in a maroon or dark colored Hyundai Sante Fe.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times

