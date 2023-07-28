A Rock Island woman is accused of concealing the death of her 10-year-old child.

Sushi Stapes, 37, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of concealing a death and of obstructing justice. She additionally is charged with failing to report the child's death.

A police complaint indicates that Staples, the boy's mother, "... knowingly moved the body of (her son) from its place of death with the intent of concealing information, regarding the place or manner of (his) death by moving (his) body from inside the residence to a large garbage bin that was located in the garage."

The boy's name is not being reported at this time.

The obstruction of justice charge is a result, police said, of Staples' "intent to prevent prosecution" when she, "lied about the whereabouts of her son."

She additionally claimed she didn't have a son, according to police records, and the child's birth certificate was fraudulent.

Reports indicate the 10-year-old died in December 2022.

Rock Island police responded at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of 20 1/2 Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious death, they said.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson on Thursday said the decedent had not yet been identified, saying, "It's a John Doe at this point."

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.