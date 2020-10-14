Suspicious powder found in RI parking lot was butterscotch candy wrapped to look like drugs

A suspicious powder that turned out to be ground-up butterscotch candy packaged to resemble an illicit drug brought work to a halt Wednesday afternoon at a Rock Island office building, authorities said.

Rock Island police and firefighters were sent to 500 42nd St., the LRC Office Plaza, at 3:12 p.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious substance.

The building is home to the Illinois Department of Housing and Human Services, Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Employment Security, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 313 and LRC Real Estate.

Rock Island Fire Department District Chief Darren LeBeau said a security guard found a small package that looked like something containing an illicit drug in the parking lot and took it to the security office.

“He set it on his desk and then later decided that this probably wasn’t a good decision for him to have made,” LeBeau said. The substance, “was in a wrapper similar to what drug products are packaged in,” he added.

A portion of the building that shared the ventilation system with that security guard’s desk was evacuated, LeBeau said. Workers in another portion of the building that did not share the ventilation system were allowed to continue working.