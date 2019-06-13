CAMBRIDGE - One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision at 12:23 p.m. Thursday a mile west of Cambridge on Rt. 81, according to police.
The accident happened when a 1999 Sterling straight truck, a cement truck, was westbound on Rt. 81 about a quarter mile east of 1000 East and a 2017 Chevrolet SUV was eastbound, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
According to the news release, the vehicles collided for unknown reasons. The driver of the SUV was killed while the driver of the cement truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No names were being released as of Thursday night.
State police were re-routing traffic off of Rt. 81 for a time, but the highway was re-opened by 6:30 p.m.