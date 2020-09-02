'Talk without action isn't getting us anywhere:' The Resolution ends talks with Rock Island County law enforcement

"So we are done for now. Talk without action isn't getting us anywhere."

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos insisted talking is the "only way we can start to change things."

"Mr. Brooks has his view of how things can change, and he can assess the progress — but any idea that there is inaction on the part of law enforcement or elected officials is not true," Bustos said.

"Mr. Brooks and The Resolution issued a list, and we looked at that list and responded to it. That's the first step. We are willing to work on these issues and change where we can, but we have to be able to communicate."

The Resolution's 10-point plan called for reform policies that end police officers’ immunity from prosecution for crimes, require decertification for officers who have a history of serious misconduct and to require each newly hired officer to spend at least 100 hours doing community work within the city they patrol before being hired.

The Resolution also asked for review and reform of the use of precedence in determining appropriate disciplinary actions for police officers, and to prioritize first responder recruitment in "disenfranchised areas." Brooks asked that 25-50% of first responders be people of color.