'Talk without action isn't getting us anywhere:' The Resolution ends talks with Rock Island County law enforcement

Thurgood Brooks compared himself to a hopeless romantic as he talked about the quest for equal justice and police reform.
"The hopeless romantic believes in that perfect love, that you find the right love and it lasts forever," Brooks said late last week as he sat at a picnic table in Rock Island's Longview Park. "I want to believe we can finally, really change things. I want to believe we can achieve reform and better justice.
"But you know it will never come."
Brooks is the founder and one of the leaders of The Resolution, a Rock Island-based group attempting to reform policing on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities. After embarking on a plan for talks with local law enforcement leaders and elected officials, Brooks and The Resolution suspended all talks Aug. 19.
Brooks said there was "no reason to go to the table when all we hear is what officials can't do." The Resolution is now asking for citizens of Rock Island County to fill out a survey on The Resolution Facebook page.
"We submitted our 10-point plan in early June, and we heard back in early July from the law enforcement group from the Quad-Cities," Brooks said. "They put together a group, came up with a list of their own, and when we met last on Aug. 19 nothing was done. We were no closer to any action than we were in early June.
"So we are done for now. Talk without action isn't getting us anywhere."
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos insisted talking is the "only way we can start to change things."
"Mr. Brooks has his view of how things can change, and he can assess the progress — but any idea that there is inaction on the part of law enforcement or elected officials is not true," Bustos said.
"Mr. Brooks and The Resolution issued a list, and we looked at that list and responded to it. That's the first step. We are willing to work on these issues and change where we can, but we have to be able to communicate."
The Resolution's 10-point plan called for reform policies that end police officers’ immunity from prosecution for crimes, require decertification for officers who have a history of serious misconduct and to require each newly hired officer to spend at least 100 hours doing community work within the city they patrol before being hired.
The Resolution also asked for review and reform of the use of precedence in determining appropriate disciplinary actions for police officers, and to prioritize first responder recruitment in "disenfranchised areas." Brooks asked that 25-50% of first responders be people of color.
According to Brooks, one of the most important points asked for a "true independent agency or panel with enforceable powers to conduct audits on police behavior, all complaints filed against officers and the disciplinary action taken at every police precinct quarterly. It will consist of citizens, law enforcement and other members of the criminal justice system."
Rock Island County law enforcement and local leaders responded with 14 points in response from what is called the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group. The QCLEG includes ranking police officers, the mayors of each Illinois-side city and Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk.
The 14 points from the QCLEG document covered a number of questions, including: de-escalation tactics, banning the use of all choke holds, the duty of fellow officers to intervene, policies regarding shooting at moving vehicles, limiting the use of force, exhausting other avenues before the use of deadly force, verbal warnings, reporting the use of force, cultural bias training and issues of officer hiring and de-certification.
Bustos said the document "was a place to start and an honest effort to outline what we can do and some of things we weren't clear on."
"We are committed to addressing the concerns that were outlined," Bustos said. "We have continued to meet with the Quad-Cities NAACP and the Village Elders and to listen.
"I don't know how else to say it, but we are willing to work things out."
Brooks stressed the need for action, and offered an example.
"Right now, (Rock Island) Mayor (Mike) Thoms can create boards or commissions," Brooks said. "Today he could form the Community Relations Policing Board and put former and current police with ex-felons, citizens, community leaders and talk about real review of the police.
"But instead, we get no action. After a while, you just get numb to it."
Brooks said it was exhausting "to have to ask for equal treatment."
"I don't know why, but it seems like justice, for Black people, is some kind of reward. We have to ask for committees and oversight. If we do things just the way others think we should, if we don't bother too many people, then maybe they'll give us equal justice, equal treatment.
"We've been asking for all of this for a long time. So we either give up or fight. And we go in knowing we will never see the fight end. It's hopeless, but we have to believe."
