Talking race: 'It's a conversation white people have to have with other white people'

There were 13 tables and close to 100 empty chairs in Room C133 of Scott Community College's Urban Campus before the start of Thursday's "Conversation on Race."
Just 10 people — and six panelists — showed up for the event, which was sponsored by the Scott County Democrats.
But that didn't deter co-organizer Debra Zupke or the determined attendees. They formed an intimate circle of chairs and proceeded to talk — and listen — about racism in Scott County and Davenport.
Kari Dugan, Sheilia Burrage, Athena Gilbraith, Jamie Walker-Sallis, Latrice Lacey, and Pastor Daniel Teague served as panelists.
The meeting's pivotal point came when the six panelists were asked what white people can do about racism.
"Honestly, I don't think it's the responsibility of people of color to have these conversations about racism with white people any longer," Teague said. "It's a conversation white people need to have with other white people.
"The people who are allies of black and brown people need to stand up and start speaking out, call out the racism they see. The fact is, when black people start talking about racism it's called playing the 'race card.' It's labeled as something we are misunderstanding or blowing out of proportion or using to get something."
Teague is the leader of Agape Christian Fellowship Outreach and the founder of Quad Cities Boots on the Ground. What he offered was the kind of direct, challenging dialogue Dugan said she was looking for before the start of the event — when she was the only person seated in Room C133.
"I'm actually here early because I'm a customer service person at all three Davenport libraries and we had an in-service day in this room," the 45-year-old Dugan said. "My friend, Athena (Gilbraith), is a panelist tonight and she told me about this and I wanted to stay."
Dugan also is part of the Davenport-wide Parent Teacher Organization.
"I got involved in the PTO because my daughter, who had some disabilities, was discriminated against," Dugan explained. "As I started listening, I started to hear stories of discrimination way worse than anything my daughter experienced.
"So I'm here to listen. I want to learn. I would like to be a better ally to people of color, to people who experience racism in ways we can't even imagine."
The importance of listening was stressed by all of the panelists. Gilbraith laid out the issue of listening in plain terms.
"White people don't get to define what is racist. Period. That has to stop," Gilbraith said. "When people of color try to talk about racism, they have to 'prove it' to people.
"It's time for white people to deal with their own fragility, as individuals and as a culture. What keeps white people from coming to meetings like this? What keep the leaders in our city from being here?"
The 39-year-old Galbraith offered some answers to her own questions.
"You have to be willing to be challenged and hear some things that might make you uncomfortable," she said. "You have to be willing to listen to people talk about their experiences with racism and take those stories with you.
"You have to be willing to stand up and call out racism. Use your privilege in ways people of color can't. Be a witness and tell others."