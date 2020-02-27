Talking race: 'It's a conversation white people have to have with other white people'

Teague is the leader of Agape Christian Fellowship Outreach and the founder of Quad Cities Boots on the Ground. What he offered was the kind of direct, challenging dialogue Dugan said she was looking for before the start of the event — when she was the only person seated in Room C133.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm actually here early because I'm a customer service person at all three Davenport libraries and we had an in-service day in this room," the 45-year-old Dugan said. "My friend, Athena (Gilbraith), is a panelist tonight and she told me about this and I wanted to stay."

Dugan also is part of the Davenport-wide Parent Teacher Organization.

"I got involved in the PTO because my daughter, who had some disabilities, was discriminated against," Dugan explained. "As I started listening, I started to hear stories of discrimination way worse than anything my daughter experienced.

"So I'm here to listen. I want to learn. I would like to be a better ally to people of color, to people who experience racism in ways we can't even imagine."

The importance of listening was stressed by all of the panelists. Gilbraith laid out the issue of listening in plain terms.