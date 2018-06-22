A 26-year-old Moline man was critically wounded early Friday in what authorities described as an exchange of gunfire with Moline police.
The man was shot after police were sent around 12:35 a.m. to a burglary-in-progress call in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities, according to police. The officers encountered a person while looking for a suspect and both sides fired guns. No police officers were reported hurt.
As of early Friday afternoon, the man, whose name was not being released, was in critical condition at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Lt. Darren Gault, the spokesman for the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, said Friday afternoon during an update on the investigation.
The task force is a joint unit of police investigators from different agencies in the county. It is called to investigate police-involved shootings or other incidents involving police officers. The agency involved in the incident does not contribute any investigators.
When officers got to the area Friday, the victim of the burglary said the suspect had fled down an alley, and it was as police were following up that the shooting occurred, Gault, an East Moline officer, said.
Gault said the man was armed and a gun was recovered at the scene.
Authorities were not looking for any other suspects, and there was believed to be no threat to the public, he said.
At least two Moline officers were on administrative leave because of the incident, Gault said. He said that is standard practice, but could not say how many officers were actually on leave. The number of shots fired was also not available.
Gault said the task force is seeking witnesses, people in the area who have security cameras on their property, or anyone else who might have information about what occurred.
The Moline Police Department does not have body cameras, Gault said.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, which will determine whether the use of force was justified.
Anyone who has something to contribute to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or can use the P3 Tips smartphone app.