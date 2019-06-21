The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has completed its investigation into the May 25 shooting between two East Moline police officers and Darold S. Strunk.
The case file has been submitted to Rock Island County States Attorney Patricia Castro for review on whether further charges are to be filed against Strunk or if any will be filed against the officers.
Strunk was initially charged with a class X felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
According to earlier reports, Strunk, 25, Rock Island, allegedly fired a .380-caliber pistol during an encounter with the East Moline police May 25 at the intersection of 7th Street and 40th Avenue.
The two officers involved are patrolman Ryan Clark and patrolman Logan Wolfe. Clark has been with the department for less than one year, and Wolfe has served for four and half years.
According to county court records detailing the allegations supporting the felony charge, Strunk fired the pistol in the direction of an officer.
Strunk was shot, but his wound was not life-threatening, the task force said. He was hospitalized for a few days, then released into the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.