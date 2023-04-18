A 15-year-old has been arrested and is being charged in last Friday's murder of Danny Taylor.

The unidentified juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and home invasion, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department. He has been transported from Peoria OSF St. Francis Hospital to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg, police said.

Taylor, 17, was a senior at Rockridge High School and lived in Milan. He died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy showed.

The teen charged in the death is not being identified, given his age.

More charges are expected in the case, which remains under investigation, sheriff's department officials said.

Deputies were called at 12:44 a.m. April 14 to 11711 Ridgewood Road, regarding a person who had been shot. Police located Taylor "with multiple gunshot wounds." Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence," according to the sheriff's department. "Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim.

"Suspects fled the scene."

About 20 minutes after police responded to the scene, the 15-year-old male that has been arrested arrived at UnityPoint-Trinity in Rock Island with gunshot wounds. Police were not immediately aware of his connection to the Taylor homicide.