Haunted faces filled a Rock Island County courtroom Friday.

The 16 people in six rows of the gallery were there to see 16-year-old Napolean Jackson. He was making his second appearance since he was arrested and charged with the April 14 home invasion and killing of 17-year-old Danny Taylor in rural Milan.

They were there for almost 15 minutes and learned Jackson will make his next court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1.

Before the hearing, Dave and Melodi Taylor, Danny's parents, led their family into the pews behind the prosecutor's table. Melodi wore a pale-yellow summer dress, and her eyes darted around the room.

Jackson's friends and family followed and took seats behind the defense attorney's table.

Both families sat in silence for almost 10 minutes while Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, public defender Hany Khoury and Judge Frank Fuhr waited for Jackson's arrival.

The silence was broken by a few whispers, then the sound of Melodi Taylor softly sobbing. Dave Taylor held her and tried to comfort her.

Jackson entered the courtroom with shackles at his ankles. He wore a white shirt, blue jeans and a band-aid strip across his nose.

"Love you, Bubba," a few family members said to Jackson.

Prosecutors called one witness during the hearing. Brittany Jones was there, the prosecutors said, because she was a material witness, and they asked for her to be allowed to appear Sept. 1 via Zoom, because she lives out of town.

Jones said she didn't want to appear at all.

"I don't know the kid," Jones said, gesturing toward Jackson. "I don't know nothing. Just leave me out of it."

Fuhr warned the witness that she is expected to keep in contact with Villarreal's office and make all required appearances.

Jackson did not speak to the judge during the hearing.

He was arrested on April 19 in Newton, Iowa — one day after an unnamed 15-year-old was arrested. Both teens were charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the killing of Taylor. Jackson is being tried as adult. Illinois law dictates all juveniles 15 and younger be charged in juvenile court.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department responded at 12:44 a.m. April 14 to a home in rural Milan, where officers found the 17-year-old Taylor "with multiple gunshot wounds." Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim.

"Suspects fled the scene."

Investigators said a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island at 1:04 a.m. The teen was later transferred to OSF St. Francis in Peoria before being taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg.

Jackson was charged with aggravated battery for wounding the 15-year-old.

During Jackson's first appearance, Judge Peter Church read the charges to Jackson and explained the potential sentences he faces if convicted: For first-degree murder, the sentence is between 45 and 85 years, and Jackson would have to serve 100%.

On the home invasion charge, he could face anywhere between 21 and 45 years, Church said.

Church asked if Jackson understood the charges and penalties to which the teen answered, "Yes." Asked if he could post the $1 million cash-only bond, Jackson said, "No."