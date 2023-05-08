A 16-year-old boy accused of killing another teen in rural Milan last month made his first court appearance Monday.

The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has charged Napoleon Jackson with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. The charges stem from the April 14 shooting of 17-year-old Danny Taylor, who was killed at his parents' home. Jackson is charged as an adult.

He was arrested on April 19 in Newton, Iowa and recently was extradited to Illinois.

At an afternoon hearing on Monday, Jackson appeared before Judge Peter Church. He wore a white T-shirt and jeans. There were shackles around his ankles.

Church read the charges to Jackson and explained the potential sentences he faces should he be convicted: For first-degree murder, the sentence is between 45 and 85 years, and Jackson would have to serve 100%.

On the home invasion charge, he could face anywhere between 21 and 45 years, Church said.

The underlying allegations for the aggravated battery charge were that Jackson shot and wounded a second person, Church read.

That person was identified only by initials, which is customary when a victim is a juvenile.

The identity of the second person was unclear from the information presented during the hearing. Police have said a 15-year-old was wounded in the incident, and he also is charged with murder.

Church asked if Jackson understood the charges and penalties to which the teen answered "Yes." Asked if he could post the $1 million cash-only bond, Jackson said, "No."

When not replying to the judge, Jackson stood quietly.

The Rock Island County Public Defender's Office has been appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.

Members of Taylor's family were present in the courtroom and sat quietly throughout the proceeding.

The second suspect — the 15-year-old — also faces first-degree murder and home invasion charges. Illinois law dictates all juveniles 15 and younger be charged in juvenile court. His identity has not been released.

Rock Island County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent at 12:44 a.m. on April 14 to the residence, where they found Taylor. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and attempts to save him were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators think there was a confrontation in the home during which several shots were fired.

The 15-year-old arrived at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island about 20 minutes after the shooting, police said, and also sustained a gunshot wound or wounds. He later was transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for further treatment. From there, he was taken to the Mary Davis Detention Home for juveniles in Galesburg.