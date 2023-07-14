A 17-year-old faces multiple felony charges in Rock Island County, accused in a November robbery and of causing victims to take a controlled substance without their consent.

The charges against the teen are three counts of aggravated battery, three counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated robbery and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from a Nov. 17 incident in Rock Island.

The teen’s identity is not yet being released, because it was not clear from court records Friday whether he is being charged as an adult. He was 16 at the time authorities say the robbery occurred.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused him of taking cell phones and $360 from two people at gunpoint. He also is accused of striking one of the victims about the head with a handgun or a similar blunt object, records state.

Authorities allege the teen caused both victims to take an intoxicating, stupefying or other controlled substance during the robbery and did so without their consent or by deception.

The court records do not include a motive for this act, at what point during the robbery it occurred or what impact it had on the victims. How seriously the two were injured during the robbery was also not provided in court records.

The victims took the controlled substance while the teen was acting with another for whose conduct he was responsible, records state. Further details about this second person were not provided in the documents.

The unlawful possession of a firearm charge alleges the teen, under the age of 18, knowingly had a handgun that could be concealed on his person.

The teen has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 4, according to court records, and the felony case was opened on July 5.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus requested more information about the case from the Rock Island Police Department, but the department had not yet responded as of Friday afternoon.

