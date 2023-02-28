A Davenport teen who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to stealing a car and fleeing police has been charged in connection with a Davenport shots fired incident that occurred in June.

Riley Eugene Letts, 18, is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joel Griffin, at 5:30 p.m. on June 20, 2022, Davenport police responded to the 800 block of West 15th Street for a call of shots fired.

Letts had discharged a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver two times at an occupied vehicle and then threw the pistol under a nearby air conditioning unit.

The pistol was recovered by police and there were two empty casings in the cylinder.

Latent fingerprints belonging to Letts were recovered from the weapon.

Before turning 18, Letts was an adjudicated delinquent with a felony conviction for second-degree theft out of Scott County. The conviction is dated Nov. 12, 2020.

As a convicted felon, Letts is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A warrant was issued for Lett’s arrest on Feb. 17 and he was taken into custody Monday.

During a first appearance on the charges held Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for March 10.

Letts was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

Letts is scheduled to be sentenced April 13 in District Court after pleading guilty Feb. 10 to one count each of first-degree theft and eluding-speed over 25 mph.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in that case by Bettendorf Police Officer Kevin Hopkins, at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was seen speeding eastbound in the 3000 block of State Street.

The vehicle braked hard when a patrol car pulled up behind it. The vehicle then turned north on Devils Glen Road.

A traffic stop was attempted at Devils Glen Road and Deer Trail Road as the vehicle was traveling in excess of 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The Jeep failed to stop for police and sped up before traveling into oncoming traffic and running the red light at Devils Glen Road and Pleasant Drive.

The vehicle was then seen traveling southbound on Devils Glen Road at a high rate of speed. The Jeep then turned onto State Street.

The Jeep then turned into the parking lot of Brenny’s Motorcycle Clinic at 4426 State Street. The vehicle parked and both occupants fled on foot northbound into the wooded area.

Officers discovered that the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Milan, Illinois.

The passenger was captured and identified Letts as the driver of the stolen vehicle. The Jeep had a Blue Book value of $11,398.

Letts later admitted to police that he was the diver of the vehicle.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. The eluding charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.